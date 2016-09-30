Screen Holdings Co Ltd (7735.T)
7735.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
8,410JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-70 (-0.83%)
Prev Close
¥8,480
Open
¥8,500
Day's High
¥8,500
Day's Low
¥8,370
Volume
286,700
Avg. Vol
408,017
52-wk High
¥8,930
52-wk Low
¥6,220
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Akira Ishida
|74
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Eiji Kakiuchi
|62
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Yoichi Kondo
|58
|2014
|Managing Director, Chief Financial Officer
|
Soichi Nadahara
|58
|2014
|Managing Director, Chief Technology Officer
|
Shin Minamishima
|60
|2016
|Senior Managing Director, Representative Director