Canon Inc (7751.T)
7751.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,095JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥27 (+0.66%)
Prev Close
¥4,068
Open
¥4,068
Day's High
¥4,095
Day's Low
¥4,053
Volume
3,985,300
Avg. Vol
3,375,994
52-wk High
¥4,095
52-wk Low
¥2,850
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Fujio Mitarai
|81
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Masaya Maeda
|64
|2016
|President, Chief Operating Officer, Representative Director
|
Toshizo Tanaka
|76
|2014
|Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Director of Human Resources, Representative Director
|
Yoroku Adachi
|69
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiary
|
Hideki Ozawa
|67
|2017
|Executive Vice President, President of Subsidiary
