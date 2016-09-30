Citizen Watch Co Ltd (7762.T)
7762.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
829JPY
7:00am BST
829JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥4 (+0.48%)
¥4 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
¥825
¥825
Open
¥820
¥820
Day's High
¥831
¥831
Day's Low
¥815
¥815
Volume
1,231,800
1,231,800
Avg. Vol
1,421,322
1,421,322
52-wk High
¥849
¥849
52-wk Low
¥544
¥544
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Toshio Tokura
|67
|2012
|President, Representative Director
|
Toshiyuki Furukawa
|54
|2016
|Director of Business Planning, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Keiichi Nakajima
|59
|2013
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Norio Takeuchi
|59
|2017
|Managing Director, Chief Senior Director of Sales, Chairman & President of Subsidiaries
|
Toshihiko Sato
|61
|2017
|Managing Director, President of Subsidiary