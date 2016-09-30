Edition:
United Kingdom

Citizen Watch Co Ltd (7762.T)

7762.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

829JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥4 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
¥825
Open
¥820
Day's High
¥831
Day's Low
¥815
Volume
1,231,800
Avg. Vol
1,421,322
52-wk High
¥849
52-wk Low
¥544

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Toshio Tokura

67 2012 President, Representative Director

Toshiyuki Furukawa

54 2016 Director of Business Planning, President of Subsidiary, Director

Keiichi Nakajima

59 2013 President of Subsidiary, Director

Norio Takeuchi

59 2017 Managing Director, Chief Senior Director of Sales, Chairman & President of Subsidiaries

Toshihiko Sato

61 2017 Managing Director, President of Subsidiary
