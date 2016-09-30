Toppan Printing Co Ltd (7911.T)
7911.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,173JPY
7:00am BST
1,173JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥16 (+1.38%)
¥16 (+1.38%)
Prev Close
¥1,157
¥1,157
Open
¥1,165
¥1,165
Day's High
¥1,174
¥1,174
Day's Low
¥1,163
¥1,163
Volume
1,784,000
1,784,000
Avg. Vol
1,586,830
1,586,830
52-wk High
¥1,266
¥1,266
52-wk Low
¥923
¥923
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Naoki Adachi
|78
|2010
|Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Shingo Kaneko
|66
|2010
|President, Representative Director
|
Hidetaka Kakiya
|67
|2014
|Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Finance
|
Sumio Ezaki
|58
|2016
|Manager of Barrier Film Center in Main Life & Industry Business Unit, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Yoshihiro Furuya
|67
|2014
|Vice President, Director