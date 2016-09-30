Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd (7912.T)
7912.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,722JPY
7:00am BST
2,722JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥30 (+1.11%)
¥30 (+1.11%)
Prev Close
¥2,692
¥2,692
Open
¥2,710
¥2,710
Day's High
¥2,724
¥2,724
Day's Low
¥2,699
¥2,699
Volume
790,200
790,200
Avg. Vol
791,258
791,258
52-wk High
¥2,768
¥2,768
52-wk Low
¥1,974
¥1,974
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yoshitoshi Kitajima
|84
|1979
|President, Representative Director
|
Yoshinari Kitajima
|53
|2009
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Koichi Takanami
|76
|2007
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Masayoshi Yamada
|76
|2007
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Tokuji Kanda
|66
|2015
|Senior Managing Director