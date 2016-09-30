Edition:
United Kingdom

Yamaha Corp (7951.T)

7951.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,350JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-85 (-1.92%)
Prev Close
¥4,435
Open
¥4,250
Day's High
¥4,360
Day's Low
¥4,250
Volume
816,000
Avg. Vol
677,020
52-wk High
¥4,440
52-wk Low
¥2,905

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Takuya Nakata

59 2017 President, Representative Executive Officer, Chief Director of Musical Instruments & Audio Business, Director

Satoshi Yamahata

56 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Operation, Chief Director of Business, Director

Shinobu Kawase

58 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Musical Instruments & Audio Production

Masato Oshiki

2017 Executive Officer, Senior Director of AP Sales in Main Musical Instruments & Audio Sales Unit

Seiichi Yamaguchi

54 2017 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Musical Instruments & Audio Sales
» More People

Yamaha Corp News