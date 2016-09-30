Itochu Corp (8001.T)
8001.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,952JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Masahiro Okafuji
|67
|2010
|President, Representative Director
|
Tsuyoshi Hachimura
|60
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Fumihiko Kobayashi
|60
|2017
|Chief Administrative Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Hiroshi Okamoto
|61
|2017
|Chief Information Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager CP·CITIC Strategy Office, Representative Director
|
Yoshihisa Suzuki
|62
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Information & Finance Company, Representative Director
