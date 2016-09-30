Mitsui & Co Ltd (8031.T)
8031.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,702JPY
7:00am BST
1,702JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥36 (+2.13%)
¥36 (+2.13%)
Prev Close
¥1,666
¥1,666
Open
¥1,676
¥1,676
Day's High
¥1,702
¥1,702
Day's Low
¥1,672
¥1,672
Volume
10,164,500
10,164,500
Avg. Vol
4,826,499
4,826,499
52-wk High
¥1,753
¥1,753
52-wk Low
¥1,333
¥1,333
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Masami Iijima
|66
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Tatsuo Yasunaga
|56
|2015
|President, Representative Director
|
Keigo Matsubara
|61
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Takakazu Uchida
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Finance
|
Satoshi Tanaka
|59
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Information Officer, Chief Privacy Officer, Representative Director