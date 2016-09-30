Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035.T)
8035.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
19,245JPY
7:00am BST
19,245JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥65 (+0.34%)
¥65 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
¥19,180
¥19,180
Open
¥19,180
¥19,180
Day's High
¥19,250
¥19,250
Day's Low
¥18,920
¥18,920
Volume
1,338,500
1,338,500
Avg. Vol
1,250,650
1,250,650
52-wk High
¥19,250
¥19,250
52-wk Low
¥8,733
¥8,733
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tetsuo Tsuneishi
|64
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Toshiki Kawai
|54
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Tetsuro Hori
|55
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Masami Akimoto
|59
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of 3rd Development & Production, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Hirofumi Kitayama
|63
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of 2nd Development & Production, President of Subsidiary, Director
