Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035.T)

8035.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

19,245JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥65 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
¥19,180
Open
¥19,180
Day's High
¥19,250
Day's Low
¥18,920
Volume
1,338,500
Avg. Vol
1,250,650
52-wk High
¥19,250
52-wk Low
¥8,733

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Tetsuo Tsuneishi

64 2017 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Toshiki Kawai

54 2016 President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Tetsuro Hori

55 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director

Masami Akimoto

59 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of 3rd Development & Production, President of Subsidiary, Director

Hirofumi Kitayama

63 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of 2nd Development & Production, President of Subsidiary, Director
Tokyo Electron Ltd News

