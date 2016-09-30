Edition:
United Kingdom

Sumitomo Corp (8053.T)

8053.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,648JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥32 (+2.01%)
Prev Close
¥1,616
Open
¥1,616
Day's High
¥1,650
Day's Low
¥1,614
Volume
4,687,600
Avg. Vol
3,229,887
52-wk High
¥1,660
52-wk Low
¥1,175

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kazuo Ohmori

68 2013 Chairman of the Board

Kuniharu Nakamura

66 2017 Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Koichi Takahata

61 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director

Masaru Shiomi

Executive Officer, Director of Finance

Hideki Iwasawa

62 2017 Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Representative Director
Sumitomo Corp News

