Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T)
8058.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,654JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥47 (+1.80%)
Prev Close
¥2,608
Open
¥2,610
Day's High
¥2,657
Day's Low
¥2,610
Volume
6,783,600
Avg. Vol
4,237,384
52-wk High
¥2,706
52-wk Low
¥2,190
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ken Kobayashi
|68
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Takehiko Kakiuchi
|61
|2016
|President, Representative Director
|
Kazuyuki Masu
|58
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Eiichi Tanabe
|63
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Representative Director
|
Masakazu Sakakida
|58
|2017
|Chief Compliance Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
