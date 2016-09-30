Takashimaya Co Ltd (8233.T)
8233.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,075JPY
7:00am BST
1,075JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥9 (+0.84%)
¥9 (+0.84%)
Prev Close
¥1,066
¥1,066
Open
¥1,070
¥1,070
Day's High
¥1,079
¥1,079
Day's Low
¥1,067
¥1,067
Volume
1,083,000
1,083,000
Avg. Vol
1,592,852
1,592,852
52-wk High
¥1,167
¥1,167
52-wk Low
¥806
¥806
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Koji Suzuki
|71
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Shigeru Kimoto
|60
|2014
|President, Chief Director of Planning, Representative Director
|
Yasufumi Yamashita
|53
|2015
|Executive Officer, Director of Finance in Main Planning Unit
|
Hiroaki Akiyama
|64
|2017
|Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Sales, Manager of Life Design Office, Representative Director
|
Tsunetaka Kameoka
|58
|2017
|Managing Director, Deputy Chief Director of Sales, Chief Director of MD