Edition:
United Kingdom

Credit Saison Co Ltd (8253.T)

8253.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,311JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-7 (-0.30%)
Prev Close
¥2,318
Open
¥2,306
Day's High
¥2,313
Day's Low
¥2,296
Volume
743,800
Avg. Vol
891,280
52-wk High
¥2,425
52-wk Low
¥1,723

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Teruyuki Maekawa

75 2016 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Hiroshi Rinno

74 2000 President, Representative Director

Naoki Takahashi

66 2016 Vice President, Representative Director

Hiroshi Yamamoto

61 2016 Senior Managing Director

Masahiro Yamashita

58 2016 Senior Managing Director, Director of Card Business
Credit Saison Co Ltd News