Aeon Co Ltd (8267.T)
8267.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,731JPY
7:00am BST
1,731JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-2 (-0.12%)
¥-2 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
¥1,733
¥1,733
Open
¥1,730
¥1,730
Day's High
¥1,734
¥1,734
Day's Low
¥1,720
¥1,720
Volume
2,202,800
2,202,800
Avg. Vol
2,235,616
2,235,616
52-wk High
¥1,764
¥1,764
52-wk Low
¥1,403
¥1,403
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hiroshi Yokoo
|66
|2014
|Chairman of the Board of Directors, Director
|
Motoya Okada
|66
|2012
|President, Representative Executive Officer, Group Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Yoshiki Mori
|67
|2016
|Group Chief Operating Officer, Vice President, Chairman of Subsidiaries, Representative Executive Officer, Director
|
Akinori Yamashita
|63
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Director
|
Shinya Wako
|61
|2016
|Executive Vice President
