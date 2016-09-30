Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (8306.T)
8306.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
751JPY
7:00am BST
751JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥12 (+1.60%)
¥12 (+1.60%)
Prev Close
¥740
¥740
Open
¥739
¥739
Day's High
¥751
¥751
Day's Low
¥739
¥739
Volume
98,470,300
98,470,300
Avg. Vol
58,861,642
58,861,642
52-wk High
¥779
¥779
52-wk Low
¥492
¥492
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kiyoshi Sono
|64
|2015
|Chairman of the Executive Board, Representative Executive Officer, Director
|
Nobuyuki Hirano
|66
|2016
|Executive President, Representative Executive Officer, Group Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiary, Director
|
Mikio Ikegaya
|59
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Executive Board, Representative Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Kanetsugu Mike
|60
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Executive Board, Representative Executive Officer, Executive President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Takashi Nagaoka
|63
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Executive Board, Representative Executive Officer, President & Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiaries, Director
