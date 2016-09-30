Resona Holdings Inc (8308.T)
8308.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
593JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥5 (+0.85%)
Prev Close
¥588
Open
¥586
Day's High
¥595
Day's Low
¥586
Volume
9,413,600
Avg. Vol
11,020,756
52-wk High
¥662
52-wk Low
¥426
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kazuhiro Higashi
|60
|2017
|President, Representative Executive Officer, Chairman & President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Mikiko Ariake
|52
|2016
|Executive Officer
|
Satoshi Fukuoka
|52
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Yoichi Hishiya
|54
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Kazuyoshi Ikeda
|60
|2014
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
- BRIEF-Resona Holdings says restructuring of guarantee units
- BRIEF-Resona Holdings says business integration between Minato Bank, Kansai Urban Banking and Kinki Osaka Bank
- BRIEF-Resona Holdings sets transaction date for full acquisition of Singapore firm AFC Merchant Bank on July 31
- Japan to require regional banks to contain bond-holding risk
- Japan to require regional banks to contain bond-holding risk