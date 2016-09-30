Edition:
United Kingdom

Resona Holdings Inc (8308.T)

8308.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

593JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥5 (+0.85%)
Prev Close
¥588
Open
¥586
Day's High
¥595
Day's Low
¥586
Volume
9,413,600
Avg. Vol
11,020,756
52-wk High
¥662
52-wk Low
¥426

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kazuhiro Higashi

60 2017 President, Representative Executive Officer, Chairman & President of Subsidiary, Director

Mikiko Ariake

52 2016 Executive Officer

Satoshi Fukuoka

52 2017 Executive Officer

Yoichi Hishiya

54 2017 Executive Officer

Kazuyoshi Ikeda

60 2014 Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
» More People

Resona Holdings Inc News

» More 8308.T News