Edition:
United Kingdom

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (8316.T)

8316.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,456JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥34 (+0.77%)
Prev Close
¥4,422
Open
¥4,416
Day's High
¥4,458
Day's Low
¥4,408
Volume
6,575,700
Avg. Vol
6,203,266
52-wk High
¥4,768
52-wk Low
¥3,293

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Koichi Miyata

63 2017 Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiary

Takeshi Kunibe

63 2017 Executive President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Director

Jun Ohta

59 2017 Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer, Group Chief Scientific Officer, Group CDIO, Director

Tetsuya Kubo

63 2016 Chairman of Subsidiary, Director

Kozo Ogino

59 2017 Executive Vice President, Group Chief Risk Officer, Director
» More People

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc News

» More 8316.T News