Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (8316.T)
8316.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,456JPY
7:00am BST
4,456JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥34 (+0.77%)
¥34 (+0.77%)
Prev Close
¥4,422
¥4,422
Open
¥4,416
¥4,416
Day's High
¥4,458
¥4,458
Day's Low
¥4,408
¥4,408
Volume
6,575,700
6,575,700
Avg. Vol
6,203,266
6,203,266
52-wk High
¥4,768
¥4,768
52-wk Low
¥3,293
¥3,293
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Koichi Miyata
|63
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiary
|
Takeshi Kunibe
|63
|2017
|Executive President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Director
|
Jun Ohta
|59
|2017
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer, Group Chief Scientific Officer, Group CDIO, Director
|
Tetsuya Kubo
|63
|2016
|Chairman of Subsidiary, Director
|
Kozo Ogino
|59
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Group Chief Risk Officer, Director
- Factbox - Impact on banks from Britain's vote to leave the EU
- Philippines processing banking applications from 8 foreign lenders -central bank official
- Factbox - Impact on banks from Britain's vote to leave the EU
- BRIEF-Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group files preliminary prospectus supplement with U.S. SEC related to potential notes offering
- From food to cosmetics, Japan firms eye Malaysia's halal industry: SMBC