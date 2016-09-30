Chiba Bank Ltd (8331.T)
8331.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
826JPY
1:10am BST
826JPY
1:10am BST
Change (% chg)
¥0 (+0.00%)
¥0 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
¥826
¥826
Open
¥830
¥830
Day's High
¥831
¥831
Day's Low
¥826
¥826
Volume
213,000
213,000
Avg. Vol
2,989,830
2,989,830
52-wk High
¥845
¥845
52-wk Low
¥595
¥595
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hidetoshi Sakuma
|64
|2009
|President, Representative Director
|
Osamu Kimura
|60
|2016
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Kenichi Sawai
|55
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales, Director
|
Daizo Iijima
|56
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Planning Administration, Director
|
Kazuhiko Mizushima
|57
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Head Office Sales