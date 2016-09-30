Fukuoka Financial Group Inc (8354.T)
8354.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
560JPY
7:00am BST
560JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥10 (+1.82%)
¥10 (+1.82%)
Prev Close
¥550
¥550
Open
¥550
¥550
Day's High
¥561
¥561
Day's Low
¥548
¥548
Volume
4,774,000
4,774,000
Avg. Vol
3,790,000
3,790,000
52-wk High
¥571
¥571
52-wk Low
¥412
¥412
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Masaaki Tani
|74
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Takashige Shibato
|63
|2014
|President, Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Takashi Yoshikai
|63
|2012
|Vice President, Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Masayuki Aoyagi
|61
|2011
|Executive Officer, Director
|
Eiji Araki
|59
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director
- BRIEF-Fukuoka Financial Group unit says business and capital alliance with Bank of Okinawa
- BRIEF-R&I removes Fukuoka Financial Group from rating monitor and affirms "A+" with negative outlook-R&I
- BRIEF-R&I retains Fukuoka Financial Group on rating monitor with view to downgrading -R&I
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions