Shizuoka Bank Ltd (8355.T)
8355.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,066JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Katsunori Nakanishi
|64
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Hisashi Shibata
|53
|2017
|President, Representative Director
|
Masahiro Goto
|65
|2015
|Chairman of Subsidiaries, Non-Executive Director
|
Hirotoshi Sugimoto
|60
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales, Director
|
Minoru Yagi
|54
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
- Nikkei hits 3-1/2-mth low on weak Wall St, strong yen; steelmakers slump
- Nikkei edges towards 3-1/2-mth low on weaker Wall Street, steel makers fall
- BRIEF- Shizuoka Bank lowers conversion price for 2018 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds
- Fitch Revises Outlook for Japan's Shizuoka Bank to Stable; Affirms Suruga Bank at 'A-'/Stable
- BRIEF-Shizuoka Bank names new president and chairman