Mizuho Financial Group Inc (8411.T)
8411.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
203JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥2 (+1.15%)
Prev Close
¥200
Open
¥200
Day's High
¥203
Day's Low
¥200
Volume
149,767,200
Avg. Vol
110,929,155
52-wk High
¥225
52-wk Low
¥164
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hiroko Ohta
|63
|2014
|Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Yasuhiro Sato
|65
|2014
|Executive President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Director
|
Ryusuke Aya
|57
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Director
|
Makoto Umemiya
|52
|2017
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Finance & Accounting Group, Director
|
Daisaku Abe
|60
|2015
|Group Chief Operating Officer, Group Chief Information Officer, Executive Vice President, Manager of Business Group, Manager of IT & System Group
