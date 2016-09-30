Edition:
Daiwa Securities Group Inc (8601.T)

8601.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

670JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-1 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
¥671
Open
¥668
Day's High
¥670
Day's Low
¥663
Volume
8,075,000
Avg. Vol
7,767,511
52-wk High
¥785
52-wk Low
¥557

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Takashi Hibino

61 2017 Chairman of the Board, Executive Officer

Seiji Nakata

56 2017 Representative Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director

Mikita Komatsu

54 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director

Shinya Nishio

59 2017 Representative Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Director

Kazuo Takahashi

2017 Executive Vice President, Director
