Daiwa Securities Group Inc (8601.T)
8601.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
670JPY
7:00am BST
670JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-1 (-0.19%)
¥-1 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
¥671
¥671
Open
¥668
¥668
Day's High
¥670
¥670
Day's Low
¥663
¥663
Volume
8,075,000
8,075,000
Avg. Vol
7,767,511
7,767,511
52-wk High
¥785
¥785
52-wk Low
¥557
¥557
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Takashi Hibino
|61
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Executive Officer
|
Seiji Nakata
|56
|2017
|Representative Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Mikita Komatsu
|54
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Shinya Nishio
|59
|2017
|Representative Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Director
|
Kazuo Takahashi
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Director
