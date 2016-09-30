Nomura Holdings Inc (8604.T)
8604.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
657JPY
7:00am BST
657JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-4 (-0.59%)
¥-4 (-0.59%)
Prev Close
¥661
¥661
Open
¥657
¥657
Day's High
¥661
¥661
Day's Low
¥653
¥653
Volume
20,489,000
20,489,000
Avg. Vol
18,569,661
18,569,661
52-wk High
¥784
¥784
52-wk Low
¥472
¥472
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nobuyuki Koga
|66
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Koji Nagai
|58
|2017
|Executive President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiary, Director
|
Takumi Kitamura
|50
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer
|
Tetsu Ozaki
|58
|2017
|Representative Executive Officer, Group Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President, Director
|
Shoichi Nagamatsu
|59
|2017
|Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President
- BRIEF-Nomura Holdings completes share repurchase
- In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict central bank changes |
- Factbox - Impact on banks from Britain's vote to leave the EU
- In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict central bank changes
- Factbox - Impact on banks from Britain's vote to leave the EU