Matsui Securities Co Ltd (8628.T)
8628.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
911JPY
7:00am BST
911JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-4 (-0.44%)
¥-4 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
¥915
¥915
Open
¥912
¥912
Day's High
¥915
¥915
Day's Low
¥906
¥906
Volume
602,900
602,900
Avg. Vol
855,151
855,151
52-wk High
¥1,040
¥1,040
52-wk Low
¥775
¥775
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michio Matsui
|64
|1995
|President, Representative Director
|
Shinichi Uzawa
|44
|2012
|Director of Finance, Director
|
Hirohito Imada
|52
|2011
|Managing Director, Director of Human Resources & General Affairs
|
Takashi Moribe
|49
|2011
|Managing Director
|
Akira Warita
|46
|2013
|Managing Director