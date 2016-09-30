Edition:
United Kingdom

Sompo Holdings Inc (8630.T)

8630.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,477JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥57 (+1.29%)
Prev Close
¥4,420
Open
¥4,449
Day's High
¥4,479
Day's Low
¥4,417
Volume
1,928,100
Avg. Vol
1,661,434
52-wk High
¥4,674
52-wk Low
¥3,045

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kengo Sakurada

61 2015 President, Executive President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Shinji Tsuji

60 2014 Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Representative Director

Keiji Nishizawa

59 2017 Domestic P&C Insurance Business Owner, Executive President & President of Subsidiary, Director

Kaoru Takahashi

61 2017 Domestic Life Insurance Business Owner, Executive President & President of Subsidiary, Director

Satoshi Kasai

54 2017 Group Chief Human Resource Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources
Sompo Holdings Inc News

