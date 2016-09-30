Sompo Holdings Inc (8630.T)
8630.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,477JPY
7:00am BST
4,477JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥57 (+1.29%)
¥57 (+1.29%)
Prev Close
¥4,420
¥4,420
Open
¥4,449
¥4,449
Day's High
¥4,479
¥4,479
Day's Low
¥4,417
¥4,417
Volume
1,928,100
1,928,100
Avg. Vol
1,661,434
1,661,434
52-wk High
¥4,674
¥4,674
52-wk Low
¥3,045
¥3,045
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kengo Sakurada
|61
|2015
|President, Executive President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Shinji Tsuji
|60
|2014
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Representative Director
|
Keiji Nishizawa
|59
|2017
|Domestic P&C Insurance Business Owner, Executive President & President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Kaoru Takahashi
|61
|2017
|Domestic Life Insurance Business Owner, Executive President & President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Satoshi Kasai
|54
|2017
|Group Chief Human Resource Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources
