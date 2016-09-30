MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc (8725.T)
8725.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,816JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hisahito Suzuki
|67
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Executive Board, Representative Director
|
Yasuyoshi Karasawa
|66
|2016
|President, Executive President, Chairman & Chairman of the Executive Board of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Shiro Fujii
|60
|2016
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Director
|
Shinichiro Funabiki
|Group Chief Information Officer, Group Chief Information Security Officer, Executive Officer
|
Nampei Yanagawa
|61
|2016
|Group Chief Risk Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer
