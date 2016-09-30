Edition:
United Kingdom

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc (8725.T)

8725.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,816JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥24 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
¥3,792
Open
¥3,797
Day's High
¥3,817
Day's Low
¥3,779
Volume
1,238,500
Avg. Vol
1,622,611
52-wk High
¥4,073
52-wk Low
¥2,818

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Hisahito Suzuki

67 2014 Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Executive Board, Representative Director

Yasuyoshi Karasawa

66 2016 President, Executive President, Chairman & Chairman of the Executive Board of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Shiro Fujii

60 2016 Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Director

Shinichiro Funabiki

Group Chief Information Officer, Group Chief Information Security Officer, Executive Officer

Nampei Yanagawa

61 2016 Group Chief Risk Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer
» More People

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc News

» More 8725.T News