Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc (8750.T)
8750.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,142JPY
7:00am BST
2,142JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-4 (-0.19%)
¥-4 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
¥2,146
¥2,146
Open
¥2,144
¥2,144
Day's High
¥2,149
¥2,149
Day's Low
¥2,118
¥2,118
Volume
5,093,400
5,093,400
Avg. Vol
5,888,345
5,888,345
52-wk High
¥2,348
¥2,348
52-wk Low
¥1,379
¥1,379
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Koichiro Watanabe
|64
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Seiji Inagaki
|54
|2017
|President, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Shigeo Tsuyuki
|63
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Executive Board, Representative Director
|
Takashi Kawashima
|57
|2017
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Satoru Tsutsumi
|61
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Representative Director
