Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc (8750.T)

8750.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,142JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-4 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
¥2,146
Open
¥2,144
Day's High
¥2,149
Day's Low
¥2,118
Volume
5,093,400
Avg. Vol
5,888,345
52-wk High
¥2,348
52-wk Low
¥1,379

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Koichiro Watanabe

64 2017 Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Seiji Inagaki

54 2017 President, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Shigeo Tsuyuki

63 2017 Vice Chairman of the Executive Board, Representative Director

Takashi Kawashima

57 2017 President of Subsidiary, Director

Satoru Tsutsumi

61 2015 Executive Vice President, Representative Director
Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc News

