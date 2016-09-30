Tokio Marine Holdings Inc (8766.T)
8766.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,811JPY
7:00am BST
4,811JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥17 (+0.35%)
¥17 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
¥4,794
¥4,794
Open
¥4,792
¥4,792
Day's High
¥4,811
¥4,811
Day's Low
¥4,772
¥4,772
Volume
2,290,800
2,290,800
Avg. Vol
2,364,032
2,364,032
52-wk High
¥5,441
¥5,441
52-wk Low
¥3,784
¥3,784
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shuzo Sumi
|70
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Tsuyoshi Nagano
|64
|2016
|President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Toshifumi Kitazawa
|63
|2016
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Katsumi Nakazoto
|54
|2017
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Kunihiko Fujii
|62
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Vice President, Director
- BRIEF-Tokio Marine Hcc announces agreement to acquire AIG's medical stop-loss operations
- BRIEF-Tokio Marine Holdings to buy AIG business for about 30 billion yen ($266 million) - Nikkei
- FACTBOX-Insurers' preparations regarding Britain's planned EU exit
- FACTBOX-Impact on insurers from Britain's vote to leave the EU
- BRIEF-Tokio Marine Holdings to retire 5 mln shares on Sept. 30