T&D Holdings Inc (8795.T)

8795.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,734JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-1 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
¥1,734
Open
¥1,732
Day's High
¥1,736
Day's Low
¥1,720
Volume
2,107,400
Avg. Vol
3,081,125
52-wk High
¥1,925
52-wk Low
¥1,134

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Tetsuhiro Kida

64 2015 President, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Minoru Kudo

61 2015 President of Subsidiary, Director

Kazuyoshi Shimada

63 2011 President of Subsidiary, Director

Katsuhide Tanaka

62 2011 President of Subsidiary, Director

Sonosuke Usui

63 2015 Executive Vice President, Director
T&D Holdings Inc News

