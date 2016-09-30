T&D Holdings Inc (8795.T)
8795.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,734JPY
7:00am BST
1,734JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-1 (-0.06%)
¥-1 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
¥1,734
¥1,734
Open
¥1,732
¥1,732
Day's High
¥1,736
¥1,736
Day's Low
¥1,720
¥1,720
Volume
2,107,400
2,107,400
Avg. Vol
3,081,125
3,081,125
52-wk High
¥1,925
¥1,925
52-wk Low
¥1,134
¥1,134
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tetsuhiro Kida
|64
|2015
|President, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Minoru Kudo
|61
|2015
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Kazuyoshi Shimada
|63
|2011
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Katsuhide Tanaka
|62
|2011
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Sonosuke Usui
|63
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Director
- Abe election win helps Nikkei set record 15th straight rise
- Abe's win puts Nikkei on track for record 15th straight rise
- INTERVIEW-Japan's Taiyo Life to keep increasing foreign bond investment
- Nikkei rises a 13th straight day, creating longest win streak since 1988
- Nikkei rises on global stock rally, heads for 13 straight days of gains