Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (8802.T)
8802.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,038JPY
7:00am BST
2,038JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥6 (+0.32%)
¥6 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
¥2,032
¥2,032
Open
¥2,020
¥2,020
Day's High
¥2,042
¥2,042
Day's Low
¥2,020
¥2,020
Volume
3,077,100
3,077,100
Avg. Vol
3,650,472
3,650,472
52-wk High
¥2,443
¥2,443
52-wk Low
¥1,825
¥1,825
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hirotaka Sugiyama
|68
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Junichi Yoshida
|59
|2017
|Executive President, Representative Executive Officer, Director
|
Jo Kato
|63
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer, Director
|
Junichi Tanisawa
|59
|2017
|Representative Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Naoto Aiba
|62
|2016
|Representative Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer
