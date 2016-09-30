Edition:
Tokyo Tatemono Co Ltd (8804.T)

8804.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,554JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥27 (+1.77%)
Prev Close
¥1,527
Open
¥1,534
Day's High
¥1,555
Day's Low
¥1,531
Volume
1,218,400
Avg. Vol
973,697
52-wk High
¥1,657
52-wk Low
¥1,272

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Hajime Sakuma

68 2017 Chairman of the Board of Directors, Director

Makio Tanehashi

60 2017 Chairman of Executive Board, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Hitoshi Nomura

58 2017 Executive President, Representative Director

Masami Kamo

55 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Asset Service Business, Chief Director of Quality Life Business, Director

Hisao Shibayama

63 2015 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Housing Business, Representative Director
