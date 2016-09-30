Edition:
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd (8830.T)

8830.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,643JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥11 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
¥3,632
Open
¥3,627
Day's High
¥3,649
Day's Low
¥3,616
Volume
1,392,000
Avg. Vol
1,731,545
52-wk High
¥3,750
52-wk Low
¥2,497

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Junji Takashima

87 2007 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Kojun Nishima

56 2013 President, Chief Director of Building Business, Representative Director

Kenichi Onodera

70 2013 Vice Chairman of the Board

Yoshiyuki Odai

56 2016 Director of Finance in Main Administration Unit, Director

Toshikazu Tanaka

57 2013 President of Subsidiary, Director
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd News