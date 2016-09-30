Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd (8830.T)
8830.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,643JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Junji Takashima
|87
|2007
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Kojun Nishima
|56
|2013
|President, Chief Director of Building Business, Representative Director
|
Kenichi Onodera
|70
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Yoshiyuki Odai
|56
|2016
|Director of Finance in Main Administration Unit, Director
|
Toshikazu Tanaka
|57
|2013
|President of Subsidiary, Director