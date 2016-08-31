888 Holdings PLC (888.L)
888.L on London Stock Exchange
243.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
243.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
243.00
243.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,507,356
1,507,356
52-wk High
301.75
301.75
52-wk Low
192.00
192.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Brian Mattingley
|65
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Itai Frieberger
|46
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Aviad Kobrine
|53
|2005
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Zvika Zivlin
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
|
Ron McMillan
|64
|2016
|Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-Blocktrade-888 Holdings Plc-Sinitus Nominees launches accelerated bookbuild of 46.2 mln shares
- UPDATE 1-Financials weigh on FTSE but Aveva deal boosts mid caps
- Britain's FTSE edges higher, Aveva deal boosts mid caps
- UPDATE 1-German tax provision deals 888 a losing hand
- UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 5
- Should investors flock to these two companies after today's impressive results?
- Is William Hill plc a buy after bid approach from Rank Group plc and 888 Holdings Public Limited Company?
- Why I sold William Hill plc in February
- Do The Odds Stack Up In Your Favour By Investing In Bwin.party Digital Entertainment Plc, GVC Holdings Plc And 888 Holdings Public Limited Company?
- Interest From 888 Holdings plc & GVC Holdings plc Has Bwin. Party Digital Entertainment plc All Aflutter
- Should You Take A Punt On These Gaming Companies: 32Red Plc, Ladbrokes PLC, Bwin.party Digital Entertainment Plc, 888 Holdings Public Limited Company And Betfair Group Ltd