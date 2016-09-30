8K Miles Software Services Ltd (8KMS.NS)
8KMS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
569.85INR
9:53am BST
569.85INR
9:53am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs29.90 (+5.54%)
Rs29.90 (+5.54%)
Prev Close
Rs539.95
Rs539.95
Open
Rs544.50
Rs544.50
Day's High
Rs577.75
Rs577.75
Day's Low
Rs543.65
Rs543.65
Volume
630,745
630,745
Avg. Vol
163,291
163,291
52-wk High
Rs814.90
Rs814.90
52-wk Low
Rs364.70
Rs364.70
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Suresh Venkatachari
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
R.S. Ramani
|Chief Financial Officer, Whole-Time Director
|
Lakshmanan Kannappan
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Harish Ganesan
|Chief Technology Officer
|
Jayashree Jagannathan
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary