Tobu Railway Co Ltd (9001.T)
9001.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,315JPY
7:00am BST
3,315JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥30 (+0.91%)
¥30 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
¥3,285
¥3,285
Open
¥3,285
¥3,285
Day's High
¥3,320
¥3,320
Day's Low
¥3,280
¥3,280
Volume
411,800
411,800
Avg. Vol
437,919
437,919
52-wk High
¥3,320
¥3,320
52-wk Low
¥2,495
¥2,495
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yoshizumi Nezu
|65
|1999
|President, Representative Director
|
Tsutomu Yamamoto
|52
|2017
|Director of Finance, Director
|
Kenichi Tsunoda
|71
|2014
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Shinji Inomori
|59
|2014
|Senior Managing Director, Representative Director
|
Osamu Makino
|62
|2016
|Senior Managing Director, Representative Director