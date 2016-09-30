Edition:
Tokyu Corp (9005.T)

9005.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,721JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥5 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
¥1,716
Open
¥1,714
Day's High
¥1,726
Day's Low
¥1,711
Volume
973,400
Avg. Vol
1,090,569
52-wk High
¥1,806
52-wk Low
¥1,486

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Hirofumi Nomoto

69 2015 Executive President, President, Representative Director

Setsu Hamana

56 2017 President of Subsidiary, Director

Toshio Imamura

66 2015 Executive Vice President, Representative Director

Masao Tomoe

63 2017 Executive Vice President, Representative Director

Toshiyuki Hoshino

60 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of International Business, Director
