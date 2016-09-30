Tokyu Corp (9005.T)
9005.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,721JPY
7:00am BST
1,721JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥5 (+0.29%)
¥5 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
¥1,716
¥1,716
Open
¥1,714
¥1,714
Day's High
¥1,726
¥1,726
Day's Low
¥1,711
¥1,711
Volume
973,400
973,400
Avg. Vol
1,090,569
1,090,569
52-wk High
¥1,806
¥1,806
52-wk Low
¥1,486
¥1,486
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hirofumi Nomoto
|69
|2015
|Executive President, President, Representative Director
|
Setsu Hamana
|56
|2017
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Toshio Imamura
|66
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Representative Director
|
Masao Tomoe
|63
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Representative Director
|
Toshiyuki Hoshino
|60
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of International Business, Director