Edition:
United Kingdom

Odakyu Electric Railway Co Ltd (9007.T)

9007.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,206JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥3 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
¥2,203
Open
¥2,202
Day's High
¥2,215
Day's Low
¥2,194
Volume
582,800
Avg. Vol
595,257
52-wk High
¥2,424
52-wk Low
¥1,947

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Toshimitsu Yamaki

70 2017 Chairman of the Board, Executive Officer, Representative Director

Koji Hoshino

62 2017 President, Executive Officer, Representative Director

Hiroyuki Dakiyama

58 2016 President of Subsidiary, Director

Takashi Hayama

55 2017 President of Subsidiary, Director

Jun Koyanagi

59 2017 President of Subsidiaries, Director
Odakyu Electric Railway Co Ltd News

