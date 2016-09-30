Keio Corp (9008.T)
9008.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,905JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥5 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
¥4,900
Open
¥4,900
Day's High
¥4,915
Day's Low
¥4,865
Volume
271,000
Avg. Vol
215,881
52-wk High
¥5,005
52-wk Low
¥4,105
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tadashi Nagata
|65
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Yasushi Komura
|59
|2016
|President, Representative Director
|
Akinobu Kawase
|59
|2012
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Noriaki Kawasugi
|64
|2012
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Ichiro Komada
|60
|2016
|President of Subsidiary, Director