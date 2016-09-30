Keisei Electric Railway Co Ltd (9009.T)
9009.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,420JPY
7:00am BST
3,420JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥45 (+1.33%)
¥45 (+1.33%)
Prev Close
¥3,375
¥3,375
Open
¥3,375
¥3,375
Day's High
¥3,425
¥3,425
Day's Low
¥3,370
¥3,370
Volume
741,500
741,500
Avg. Vol
429,308
429,308
52-wk High
¥3,425
¥3,425
52-wk Low
¥2,364
¥2,364
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Norio Saigusa
|68
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Toshiya Kobayashi
|57
|2017
|President, Representative Director
|
Takao Amano
|51
|2016
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Kenichiro Hirata
|66
|2017
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Yukihito Mashimo
|54
|2016
|President of Subsidiary, Director