East Japan Railway Co (9020.T)
9020.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
10,990JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥60 (+0.55%)
Prev Close
¥10,930
Open
¥10,910
Day's High
¥11,000
Day's Low
¥10,905
Volume
637,800
Avg. Vol
694,974
52-wk High
¥11,290
52-wk Low
¥8,701
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Satoshi Seino
|69
|2012
|Chairman of the Board
|
Tetsuro Tomita
|65
|2012
|President, Representative Director
|
Masaki Ogata
|64
|2011
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Haruko Sudo
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director of Finance
|
Yuji Fukasawa
|62
|2012
|Vice President, Representative Director
