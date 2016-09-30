Edition:
United Kingdom

East Japan Railway Co (9020.T)

9020.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

10,990JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥60 (+0.55%)
Prev Close
¥10,930
Open
¥10,910
Day's High
¥11,000
Day's Low
¥10,905
Volume
637,800
Avg. Vol
694,974
52-wk High
¥11,290
52-wk Low
¥8,701

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Satoshi Seino

69 2012 Chairman of the Board

Tetsuro Tomita

65 2012 President, Representative Director

Masaki Ogata

64 2011 Vice Chairman of the Board

Haruko Sudo

2016 Executive Officer, Director of Finance

Yuji Fukasawa

62 2012 Vice President, Representative Director
» More People

East Japan Railway Co News

» More 9020.T News