West Japan Railway Co (9021.T)
9021.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
8,119JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥28 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
¥8,091
Open
¥8,083
Day's High
¥8,149
Day's Low
¥8,075
Volume
378,700
Avg. Vol
527,017
52-wk High
¥8,252
52-wk Low
¥6,066
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Seiji Manabe
|63
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Tatsuo Kijima
|62
|2016
|President, Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Yutaka Nakanishi
|2015
|Executive Officer, Director of Finance
|
Kazuaki Hasegawa
|60
|2016
|Vice President, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Creation, Representative Director
|
Norihiko Yoshie
|62
|2016
|Vice President, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Railway, Representative Director
