Central Japan Railway Co (9022.T)
9022.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
20,985JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥145 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
¥20,840
Open
¥20,825
Day's High
¥20,990
Day's Low
¥20,770
Volume
339,700
Avg. Vol
393,373
52-wk High
¥21,015
52-wk Low
¥16,540
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yoshiomi Yamada
|68
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Yoshiyuki Kasai
|76
|2014
|Honorary Chairman, Representative Director
|
Koei Tsuge
|64
|2014
|President, Representative Director
|
Tatsuhiko Yamada
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director of Finance
|
Shin Kaneko
|61
|2012
|Vice President, Representative Director
