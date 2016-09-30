Nippon Express Co Ltd (9062.T)
9062.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
7,310JPY
7:00am BST
7,310JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-10 (-0.14%)
¥-10 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
¥7,320
¥7,320
Open
¥7,320
¥7,320
Day's High
¥7,360
¥7,360
Day's Low
¥7,290
¥7,290
Volume
193,600
193,600
Avg. Vol
264,268
264,268
52-wk High
¥7,700
¥7,700
52-wk Low
¥4,900
¥4,900
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kenji Watanabe
|67
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Mitsuru Saito
|62
|2017
|President, Executive President, Representative Director
|
Takaaki Ishii
|62
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Vice President, Representative Director
|
Yutaka Ito
|61
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Vice President, Representative Director
|
Hisao Taketsu
|59
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Vice President, Representative Director