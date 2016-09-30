Yamato Holdings Co Ltd (9064.T)
9064.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,264JPY
7:00am BST
2,264JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥5 (+0.22%)
¥5 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
¥2,260
¥2,260
Open
¥2,258
¥2,258
Day's High
¥2,265
¥2,265
Day's Low
¥2,254
¥2,254
Volume
946,400
946,400
Avg. Vol
1,876,259
1,876,259
52-wk High
¥2,584
¥2,584
52-wk Low
¥2,150
¥2,150
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Makoto Kigawa
|67
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Masaki Yamauchi
|56
|2015
|Executive President, President, Representative Director
|
Haruo Kanda
|64
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Vice President, Representative Director
|
Hitoshi Kanamori
|64
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Kenichi Shibasaki
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
