Nippon Yusen KK (9101.T)
9101.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,339JPY
7:00am BST
2,339JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥31 (+1.34%)
¥31 (+1.34%)
Prev Close
¥2,308
¥2,308
Open
¥2,302
¥2,302
Day's High
¥2,343
¥2,343
Day's Low
¥2,286
¥2,286
Volume
1,537,200
1,537,200
Avg. Vol
1,892,358
1,892,358
52-wk High
¥2,640
¥2,640
52-wk Low
¥1,770
¥1,770
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yasumi Kudo
|64
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Chairman Corporate Officer, Representative Director
|
Tadaaki Naito
|61
|2015
|President, President Corporate Officer, Representative Director
|
Eiichi Takahashi
|58
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Managing Corporate Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning, Director
|
Naoya Tazawa
|61
|2017
|Executive Vice-President Corporate Officer, Chief Director of Technology, Representative Director
|
Hidetoshi Maruyama
|60
|2016
|Chief Information Officer, Senior Managing Corporate Officer, Chief Director of General Cargo Transportation, Director
- Fiat Chrysler sues shippers over alleged price fixing
- Fiat Chrysler sues shippers over alleged price fixing
- BRIEF-Nippon Yusen expected to beat first-half ended Sept pretax profit outlook by about 500 mln yen - Nikkei
- Nikkei skids on US political woes but Yusen climbs on possible dividend resumption
- Nikkei skids to 3-1/2-month low as US political woes weigh