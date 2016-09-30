Edition:
United Kingdom

Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd (9104.T)

9104.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,360JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥15 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
¥3,345
Open
¥3,335
Day's High
¥3,385
Day's Low
¥3,310
Volume
1,052,500
Avg. Vol
1,002,801
52-wk High
¥3,890
52-wk Low
¥2,320

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Koichi Muto

63 2015 Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Executive Boards, Representative Director

Junichiro Ikeda

61 2016 President, Executive President, Representative Director

Toshinobu Shinoda

2017 Executive Officer, Director of Finance

Masahiro Tanabe

60 2017 Executive Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, Chief Director of Product Transport Sales, Representative Director

Shizuo Takahashi

58 2017 Chief Information Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Safety Operation, Director
Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd News

