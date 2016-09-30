Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd (9107.T)
9107.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,015JPY
7:00am BST
3,015JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥5 (+0.17%)
¥5 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
¥3,010
¥3,010
Open
¥3,000
¥3,000
Day's High
¥3,025
¥3,025
Day's Low
¥2,993
¥2,993
Volume
331,400
331,400
Avg. Vol
470,180
470,180
52-wk High
¥3,180
¥3,180
52-wk Low
¥2,270
¥2,270
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jiro Asakura
|67
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiary
|
Eizo Murakami
|64
|2015
|President, Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Harusato Nihei
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Shuzo Kawano
|2017
|Chief Information Officer, Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Tsuyoshi Yamauchi
|60
|2015
|Chief Compliance Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
- UPDATE 1-Norway's Hoegh Autoliners to plead guilty in U.S. to price fixing
- Japan's shippers swing to profit on growth in trade, pick-up in freight rates
- Nikkei rises to more than 1-week high on yen; shipping sector surges
- Nikkei rises as weak yen lifts exporters; shipping sector surges
- EU mergers and takeovers (June 29)