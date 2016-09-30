Edition:
ANA Holdings Inc (9202.T)

9202.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,367JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥2 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
¥4,365
Open
¥4,365
Day's High
¥4,378
Day's Low
¥4,352
Volume
950,000
Avg. Vol
1,278,950
52-wk High
¥4,416
52-wk Low
¥2,780

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Shinichiro Ito

66 2017 Chairman of the Board

Shinya Katanozaka

62 2015 President, Representative Director

Osamu Shinobe

64 2017 Vice Chairman of the Board

Yuji Hirako

59 2017 President of Subsidiary, Director

Toyoyuki Nagamine

61 2017 Executive Vice President, Representative Director
