Mitsubishi Logistics Corp (9301.T)
9301.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,919JPY
7:00am BST
2,919JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥6 (+0.21%)
¥6 (+0.21%)
Prev Close
¥2,913
¥2,913
Open
¥2,910
¥2,910
Day's High
¥2,926
¥2,926
Day's Low
¥2,900
¥2,900
Volume
219,200
219,200
Avg. Vol
354,741
354,741
52-wk High
¥3,432
¥3,432
52-wk Low
¥2,622
¥2,622
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tetsuro Okamoto
|67
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Akio Matsui
|63
|2013
|President, Representative Director
|
Masao Fujikura
|58
|2017
|Managing Director, Manager of Osaka Office
|
Noboru Hiraoka
|61
|2016
|Managing Director
|
Takanori Miyazaki
|63
|2014
|Managing Director