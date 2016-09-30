Edition:
Mitsubishi Logistics Corp (9301.T)

9301.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,919JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥6 (+0.21%)
Prev Close
¥2,913
Open
¥2,910
Day's High
¥2,926
Day's Low
¥2,900
Volume
219,200
Avg. Vol
354,741
52-wk High
¥3,432
52-wk Low
¥2,622

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Tetsuro Okamoto

67 2013 Chairman of the Board

Akio Matsui

63 2013 President, Representative Director

Masao Fujikura

58 2017 Managing Director, Manager of Osaka Office

Noboru Hiraoka

61 2016 Managing Director

Takanori Miyazaki

63 2014 Managing Director
Mitsubishi Logistics Corp News