Edition:
United Kingdom

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc (9412.T)

9412.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

529JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥2 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
¥527
Open
¥527
Day's High
¥531
Day's Low
¥524
Volume
905,400
Avg. Vol
662,710
52-wk High
¥570
52-wk Low
¥460

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Shinji Takada

64 2011 President, Executive President of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Shinji Yokomizu

62 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Director

Jiro Komaki

58 2015 President of Subsidiary, Director

Koki Koyama

62 2014 President of Subsidiary, Director

Mitsunoru Komori

64 2015 Chief Technology Officer, Director
» More People

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc News